In a development to the case involving Eric Sim, the NASA engineer accused of multiple sexual assaults, it has been revealed that his bond has been set at $15,000.

Eric Sim

The bond, categorized as surety, was filed on Monday. This decision follows a joint motion filed and approved, indicating an agreed bond amount.

ORIGINAL STORY: NASA engineer charged with sexually assaulting women he met online

Sim faces multiple counts of sexual assault, according to charges filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Allegations against him span from 2019 to 2022, with the reported assaults occurring at his residence.

Authorities have highlighted concerns about Sim's alleged predatory behavior, noting his use of NASA credentials to gain credibility and his frequent interactions with individuals met through various dating apps and websites. There are also concerns about the possibility of additional victims both locally and internationally, given Sim's extensive travel history, including trips to countries such as Japan and Canada.

The Houston Police Department continues to encourage any potential victims or individuals with relevant information about Sim to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. They can reach out to authorities at 713-308-1176.