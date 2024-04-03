The NASA engineer we previously reported on for allegedly attacking two different women, is now being charged in four other sexual assault attacks.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Eric Sim has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. District Attorney Kim Ogg reports Houston Police Department detectives have been working on Sim's case, which is believed to be a "serial rapist."

"His predatory behavior with the victims in these cases, along with his NASA credentials frequently mentioned to gain credibility, and his international travel are all clauses that could indicate further victims are out there," said Ogg.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, officials reported there could be more survivors not only in the Houston area but across the country and internationally, as Sim would frequently travel to countries such as Japan and Canada.

Sim met his victims through different dating apps and other dating websites.

Harris County ADA Janna Oswald reports the assaults occurred from 2019 to 2022 and the assaults happened at Sim's residence.

HPD asks any other possible victims or people who have had contact with Sim to come forward and they may contact 713-308-1176.

According to the DA's Office, the bond for the first two charges was $500,000 in total and with the additional four charges, Sim's bond increased to $600,000.