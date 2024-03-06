A NASA Engineer is now charged with two felonies, accused of attacking two different women after meeting them online.

NASA Aerospace Engineer Eric Sim is now out of jail on a $250,000 bond. He's charged with sexually assaulting two women he met on a dating app.

"It's an incredibly serious case," says Janna Oswald, who's the prosecutor handling the case of the two women accusing the Aerospace Engineer of sexually assaulting them.

"Sim meets them on dating apps. They go out on a few dates. The women believe he's a nice guy, and that they can trust him. They don't have a feeling that they are in danger," Oswald explains, and she says the women trusted Sim even more because his title, NASA Engineer, was listed on his dating profile.

"Reputable aspects to one's personality would lower your level of apprehension," says Oswald.

Sim was featured years ago in a NASA parody video of the song Gangnam Style that has thousands of views online. The engineer had never been in legal trouble until now.

"Eric was arrested without any notice last Friday. He's been falsely accused," explains Sim's Attorney Neal Davis, who says the 37-year-old did not do what he's accused of.

"He had a relationship with these women, and everything was completely consensual," says Davis.

According to court documents, Sim forced himself on one woman and may have drugged another.

"She felt she was given something because the amount of alcohol didn't associate with how she felt the next day. The other case it was forced," says Oswald.

"No one bothered to get his side of the story and so here we are, and we're eager to tell his side of the story to a jury," Sim's attorney counters.

"We're still in the midst of investigating other cases as well as going through any sort of electronic devices to see if there are additional charges or additional complainants," Oswald adds.

One woman says she sought medical attention after she was attacked and tested positive for an STD.

Investigators say the sexual assaults happened in 2021, but they say the victims' outcries were delayed and that's why Sim is just now being arrested. He's due back in court later this month.