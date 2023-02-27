EPA orders Union Pacific to run another round of tests near rail yard in Fifth Ward

article

The EPA has issued new orders for Union Pacific. The company will now have to run another round of tests in and around Kashmere Gardens.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cancer-causing dioxin soil sample found in Fifth Ward around Union Pacific rail yard

This comes after the cancer causing chemical, Dioxin, was found in 42 soil samples collected near the rail yard in Fifth Ward.

The new orders are part of a consent agreement between the EPA and Union Pacific.