Expand / Collapse search

EPA orders Union Pacific to run another round of tests near rail yard in Fifth Ward

By
Published 
Kashmere Gardens
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - The EPA has issued new orders for Union Pacific. The company will now have to run another round of tests in and around Kashmere Gardens.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cancer-causing dioxin soil sample found in Fifth Ward around Union Pacific rail yard

Fifth Ward residents want answers after cancer-causing chemicals found in soil

After the Houston Health Department released findings of a toxic compound, Dioxin, in soil samples near the Union Pacific Railyard in Kashmere Garden, residents are calling on the state to perform more tests.

This comes after the cancer causing chemical, Dioxin, was found in 42 soil samples collected near the rail yard in Fifth Ward.

The new orders are part of a consent agreement between the EPA and Union Pacific.