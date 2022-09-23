Cancer-causing dioxin soil sample found in Fifth Ward around Union Pacific rail yard

The Houston Health Department announced Friday it notified residents that surface samples collected in July around the Union Pacific rail yard in Fifth Ward contained cancer-causing chemicals.

FOX 26 has been following this story extensively, where Fifth Ward residents have long-complained to the City about a cancer cluster in the area.

According to a press release shared Friday, health officials found a highly toxic chemical compound called dioxin, which is said to be associated with cancer and other serious health risks.

Lab analysis by the health department "indicates all 42 collected soil samples were contaminated with dioxin. Additionally, 27 percent of the dioxin sample concentrations exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) non-carcinogenic risk-based screening level of 51 nanograms per kilogram in soil for children."

"These tests results raise an added level of concern. No longer are we just talking about a dangerous plume beneath the surface, but a cancer-causing substance, dioxin, at the surface level. UP and the state must now change their entire remediation plan," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "We have promised residents that the city will continue to test, monitor, and work in their best interest."

Health officials said they need to do some additional testing but admit "there is a strong link between environmental conditions within these communities and human health."

Residents in the area were notified of the test results and alerted community leaders in Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens as well.

To view the full report of the health department's findings, click here.