EPA issues final mandate for San Jacinto River Waste Pits cleanup

The Brief The EPA has issued a final order for International Paper and Waste Management to remove 230,000 cubic yards of dioxin from the San Jacinto River after new tests revealed waste buried 30 feet deep. This discovery has more than doubled the projected cleanup cost to $262 million, a critical expense for a community already suffering from elevated cancer rates. The companies have until Friday to respond to the mandate, or they could face daily fines exceeding $71,000.



A decades-long battle for environmental justice reached a critical turning point as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final legal mandate forcing the cleanup of the San Jacinto River Waste Pits.

After years of community outcry and delays, the order signals the beginning of the end for one of Texas’ most notorious Superfund sites.

The Legal Mandate

What we know:

On April 28, 2026, EPA Region 6 Administrator Scott Mason signed a Unilateral Administrative Order (UAO).

This legally binding document requires International Paper Company and McGinnes Industrial Maintenance Corporation (a subsidiary of Waste Management) to excavate and remove dioxin-contaminated material from the river.

The companies have a 10-day window to respond to the order, with the deadline falling to this Friday. If they fail to comply, they face severe penalties, including fines of up to $71,545 per day.

Waste buried 30 feet deep

By the numbers:

Recent sampling led by Jackie Young Medcalf of the Texas Health and Environment Alliance (THEA) has revealed that the scope of the contamination is much larger than previously estimated.

New data shows toxic dioxin waste is buried 30 feet deep in the river sediments.

This discovery has drastically changed the logistics of the project:

Excavation volume: The amount of waste to be removed has increased by 50% to approximately 230,000 cubic yards.

Project cost: The estimated cost has more than doubled from $105 million in 2017 to a new high of $262 million.

Public Health and Community Impact

What they're saying:

For residents along the San Jacinto River floodplain, the cleanup is a matter of life and death.

A recent health assessment identified elevated rates of several cancers in these communities, reinforcing long-standing fears regarding local environmental exposure.

"This community has been forced to wait," said U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, noting that residents have lived for years under warnings not to eat fish from the river.

Timeline and Technical Challenges

The other side:

While the EPA and community leaders are pushing for a two-year cleanup timeline, the responsible companies have advocated for a schedule lasting at least six to seven years.

The technical requirements for the project are a task. The companies must:

Build a double cofferdam wall to block off the site from the river.

Collect and treat groundwater on-site to meet strict Texas water quality standards before pumping it back into the river.

Ensure all vehicles pass through a washing station and all personnel receive specialized training.

What's next:

According to Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey, the reconstruction of I-10 in the area cannot be completed until this EPA project is finished.

While the companies must still finalize 14 specific technical requirements and hire contractors, Ramsey remains hopeful that construction could begin within a few months.