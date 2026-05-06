Disgruntled employee who allegedly pointed gun at security guard at HEB now behind bars

The Brief The disgruntled employee who allegedly pointed a gun at a security guard at HEB and caused the store to temporarily lock down, has been identified, according to court records. Court records identified the suspect as Hunter Molina, 27. He's been charged with aggravated assault of a security officer. Authorities said a former employee, who has been identified as Molina and was let go five years ago, entered the store and pointed a firearm at one of the security guards.



The disgruntled employee who allegedly pointed a gun at a security guard at HEB and caused the store to temporarily lock down, has been identified, according to court records.

Disgruntled employee who caused temporary H-E-B lockdown identified, charged

What we know:

Court records identified the suspect as Hunter Molina, 27. He's been charged with aggravated assault of a security officer.

As FOX 26 reported on Tuesday, police were called out to the H-E-B store near the intersection of Fountain View Drive and San Felipe Street around 6 p.m.

Authorities said a former employee, who has been identified as Molina and was let go five years ago, entered the store and pointed a firearm at one of the security guards.

Molina then fled the location through the parking lot.

Police stated Molina had been coming out every week or two to the location and hassling the store.

Officials said Molina had been trespassed from the location before this incident.

What's next:

Molina is expected to appear in court on May 7, according to court records.