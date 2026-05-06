Houston police return to home of Lee Gilley to possibly serve a warrant

The Brief Authorities have returned to the home of Lee Gilley, the husband accused of killing his pregnant wife then fleeing the U.S. to Italy where he was later apprehended. According to Houston police, they were called to Gilley's home in the Greater Heights area on Allston around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Officials said they are there to possibly serve a warrant. Gilley is accused of killing his pregnant wife, then allegedly cut off his GPS monitor to flee the U.S. to Italy, where he was later apprehended.



Authorities have returned to the home of Lee Gilley, the husband accused of killing his pregnant wife, then allegedly cut off his GPS monitor to flee the U.S. to Italy, where he was later apprehended.

Lee Gilley case: Houston police return to his home, possible to serve a warrant: officials

According to Houston police, they were called to Gilley's home in the Greater Heights area on Allston around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said they are there to possibly serve a warrant.

The move comes after Gilley allegedly cut off his GPS monitor and fled the United States.

Court records stated that INTERPOL Washington received an alert from INTERPOL Rome regarding Gilley's whereabouts. Officials said Gilley, who was traveling under the name of "Lejeune Jean Luc Olivier," landed at the Milano Malpensa Airport in Milan on May 4, on Air Canda Flight 894.

Records stated Gilley presented a passport and other Belgian identification documents to the Milan Border Police, which were found to be false and forged. Gilley was rejected entry at the airport and taken into immigration custody.

Court records stated while awaiting deportation, Gilley admitted his true identity and he was awaiting trial in the U.S. for the murder of his wife.

Court records added that Gilley is in custody with Italian authorities and has claimed asylum.

The backstory:

Court records stated Gilley was allowed to bond out on the condition that he wear a GPS device.

According to court records, on May 1, the device generated a strap tamper just after 9 p.m. Officials stated there was an attempt to contact Gilley via phone to instruct Gilley to report for device inspection. However, it was unsuccessful.

As of Monday, according to court records, Gilley has not reported and the device is still generating a strap tamper alert.

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 recently reported that court documents revealed new details in connection to the death of Gilley's pregnant wife.

Authorities were called out to Allston Street on October 7, 2024, in a Houston Heights neighborhood.

According to police, Lee Gilley called EMS claiming his wife committed suicide, but her injuries contradicted his story.

Hospital physicians and the medical examiner said her injuries were consistent with strangulation. Court documents state Lee Gilley intentionally caused his wife’s death by applying pressure to Christa Gilley’s neck and upper back.

Hospital physicians and the medical examiner said her injuries were consistent with strangulation. Court documents state Lee Gilley intentionally caused his wife’s death by applying pressure to Christa Gilley’s neck and upper back.

Gilley posted a $1 million bond.

In a court filing last month, prosecutors filed notice of intention to use evidence of prior convictions and extraneous offenses.

Some of the items included:

In the court documents, on or about March 18, 2024, Lee Gilley published a post on Reddit stating that he was in a "bored" marriage and was seeking a college-aged female for a friends with benefits arrangement.

The court document stated that on or about October 5, 2024, members of the Douglas family observed Lee Gilley engaging in unusual behavior, in that he appeared distant and quiet while at a party with the Douglas family.

The court document stated that on or about October 6, 2024, two people encountered Lee Gilley where he made a derogatory statement about his own son and also made another derogatory statement about another child to the same people.

The court document stated that on or about October 7, 2024, Lee Gilley purchased a 2025 Kia Telluride without the knowledge or consent of the complainant.

The court document stated that on or about October 8, 2024, the Douglas family observed Lee Gilley engaging in unusual behavior and making inconsistent statements. Lee Gilley indicated that he intended to flee or leave the country. Lee Gilley further stated the situation was a "setup", that he was being targeted, and that he needed to take care of himself by leaving. Gilley reiterated his intent to leave the country while also expressing concern for his children.

The court document stated that on or about October 10, 2024, the Douglas family observed Lee Gilley express a desire to leave Harris County and flee to South Carolina, stating that he planned to depart on October 12, 2024. The family further observed that Lee Gilley was reluctant to provide a key to the residence to his in-laws. When the Douglas family attempted to have the children speak with the in-laws by phone, Lee Gilley ordered them to leave the home.

The court document stated that on or about April 2025 to May 2025, Lee Gilley communicated with a woman via numerous apps on the phone. In the communications, he discussed plans to flee Mexico and other countries. He stated that he could remove his GPS monitor and provided a detailed plan to do so. He also discussed the possibility of marriage in order to obtain a new identity. He also inquired as to whether the woman knew of a Mexican identity he could acquire to facilitate his departure from the country.