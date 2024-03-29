Ennis Hernandez, the former Cy-Fair ISD paraprofessional who was found to be inappropriately touching a student at the school he worked at, has been sentenced.

Hernandez was sentenced to nine years in Harris County Jail after being charged with having an improper relationship with a student and the sexual performance of a child.

The 66-year-old was previously employed as a Life Skills In-Class Support Paraprofessional at Cypress Falls High School.

Ennis Hernandez

Court reports say an 18-year-old life skills student told school officials Hernandez would touch her inappropriately on multiple occasions. The student told the Children's Assessment Center the incidents started in September and went on to February.

Documents say Hernandez would show the girl multiple pictures of himself without clothes on and in one instance asked her to send him pictures of her without her clothes on after she got out of the shower.