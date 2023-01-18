Walmart employee stole more than $20K, stole at least 3 times per week since November

A Walmart employee was arrested after stealing from their employer and later admitted to stealing for the last couple of months.

Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested on Jan. 14 for allegedly pocketing cash from the store registers. Deputies with Mark Herman's Office responded to the Walmart in the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring about reports of theft.

Asset Protection employees told deputies Minter had been stealing money from the store.

(Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

Investigators revealed she stole more than $11,000 over the past nine days. Minter later admitted to stealing from the registers at least three times a week since November 2022, totaling more than $20,000.

"Elisha Minter was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Felony Theft. Her bond was set at $1,000.00 out of the 351st District Court," said Constable Mark Herman.