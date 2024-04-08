article





A tornado watch has been issued for portions of Texas until 8:00 p.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The watch is issued for Brazos, Montgomery, Walker, Washington, Polk, Houston, Grimes, Trinity, Burleson, Madison, and San Jacinto County.

SUGGESTED: How will the weather be for today's solar eclipse in Houston? See the forecast

The watch, which spans across various regions in both Louisiana and Texas, signifies that atmospheric conditions are conducive to the formation of tornadoes. While a watch does not guarantee tornado development, it serves as a precautionary measure for residents to stay informed and take necessary safety precautions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

As the tornado watch remains in effect until 8 PM CDT, you are encouraged to prioritize safety and heed all advisories issued by relevant authorities.