Starting today, you can dine out at some delicious restaurants across the Houston area while doing some good in the community.

The third-annual Eat Drink HTX, produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, runs from Feb. 15 to Feb. 29 at more than 150 restaurants.

The sister event to Houston Restaurant Weeks, Eat Drink HTX focuses on casual and fast-casual eateries, bakeries, and coffee shops.

At participating restaurants, customers can order from prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Houston Food Bank and DePelchin Children’s Center.

Dinner menus are set at $25, and lunch and brunch menus are set at $15.

For each dinner sold, $3 will be donated. For each lunch and brunch sold, $1 will be donated.

