Houston police were called to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in east Houston which left one person dead and six people hospitalized.

According to Lieutenant Willkens, a pedestrian in his 30s was standing in a lane when a woman driver hit him in the 11800 block of East Freeway.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ East Freeway deadly pedestrian crash (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The woman stopped her car and a second vehicle, with five people inside, hit the woman's car, police report.

Houston police report the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. All six others were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Lt. Willkens says it is unknown why the man was standing in the freeway.