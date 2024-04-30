The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert following reports of an E. coli outbreak associated with organic walnuts sold in bulk.

In two states, a total of 12 confirmed outbreaks have been reported, according to the CDC While seven people have been hospitalized, fortunately, there have been no reported deaths. However, two individuals have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication of E. coli infection.

Nearly all of the affected individuals purchased organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores located in California and Washington. The source of the contaminated walnuts has been traced back to Gibson Farms, Inc., prompting a recall of the affected products.

The recalled walnuts have expiration dates falling between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025. Consumers are urged to check with the stores where they purchased walnuts to determine if they have bought any of the affected products with lot codes 3325-043 and 3341-501. Additionally, the FDA has provided a list of stores that may have received the contaminated walnuts.

Here is the list of stores in Texas the CDC stated distributed the affected walnuts:

WHOLE FOODS MARKET - 901 E 5th Street, Austin, TX

WHOLE FOODS MARKET - 9607 RESEARCH BLVD #300, Austin, TX

WHEATSVILLE GUADALUPE CO‐OP - 3101 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX

WHEATSVILLE LAMAR CO‐OP - 4001 S Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX

BASIC FOODS - 6220 Phelan Boulevard, Beaumont, TX

FAMILY NUTRITION CENTER - 1663 W Henderson, Cleburne, TX

WHOLE FOODS MARKET - 8190 Park Lane Ste, Dallas, TX

WHOLE FOODS MARKET - 3720 Vision Drive, Fort Worth, TX

WHOLE FOODS MARKET - 4100 Lomo Alto, Highland Park, TX

WHOLE FOODS MARKET - 1700 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX

HILL COUNTRY HEALTH STORE - 2304 Highway 281 North, Marble Falls, TX

ERMAS NUTRITION CENTER - 2332 E NASA Parkway, Nassau Bay, TX

WHOLE FOODS MARKET - 2201 Preston Road, Suite C, Plano, TX

GET HEALTHY MARKET - 1129 B Ridge Road, Rockwall, TX

WHOLE FOODS MARKET - 255 E Basse Road, Suite 130, San Antonio, TX

THE CORNUCOPIA - 1104 Thorpe Lane #J, San Marcos, TX

GREEN MARKET NATURAL FOODS - 1909 Texoma Parkway Suite 2, Sherman, TX

Individuals who have purchased organic walnut halves or pieces from bulk containers are advised to check if their products are part of the recall. If uncertain, it is recommended to refrain from consuming them. Furthermore, thorough washing of any items or surfaces that may have come into contact with the walnuts is advised.

Businesses that may have sold the recalled walnuts are instructed to discard any remaining stock and take extra precautions to sanitize containers and surfaces. They are also encouraged to notify consumers via email, social media, or signage at store locations where the walnuts were sold.

Symptoms of E. coli infection typically include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. These symptoms usually manifest within 3 to 4 days after exposure to the bacteria and can last for 5 to 7 days. However, some individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, requiring hospitalization.

For more information about E. coli symptoms and precautions, visit the CDC website. Those with concerns about cases in their area are encouraged to contact their state's health department for assistance.