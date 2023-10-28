Dusty Baker visited Bun B's Trill Burger after retiring as Houston Astros manager

People celebrate their retirement in many different ways, and Dusty Bakers decided to visit a Houston favorite: Trill Burgers.

On Thursday, Houston Astros manager and MLB legend Dusty Baker retired from the sport after decades. The next day, Baker decided to stop by Bun B's Trill Burgers for a meal, ordering OG Burgers and Bun B Exotic Pop Orange Sodas for him and his family.

SUGGESTED: Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker announces retirement

Restaurant co-owner Bun B recently posted an Instagram thanking Baker for his leadership. "It’s been a pleasure having Dusty Baker leading our @astros the last few years," Bun B said in the post. "He’s been an amazing leader and a shining example of sportsmanship and honor. May your retirement years be the best years of your life and may Houston always feel like home. Thank you, OG from myself and the entire @trillburgers family!"

Dusty Baker stops by Trill Burgers in Houston. (Photo courtesy Trill Burgers/Scurfield Group)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Baker helped lead the Astros to their second World Series win in 2022. Trill Burgers even catered to Baker and the Astros front office staff after the 2022 regular season.

Even though he's returned, Baker still shows his love for the Astros. He offered to take a picture with assistant manager Caleb Petty and said, "You really gonna let me walk out that door without signing that Astros hat?"