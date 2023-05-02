Illinois State Police said at least six people were killed in numerous crashes that occurred during a dust storm south of Springfield, Illinois, on Interstate 55, on May 1.

Ryan Starrick, from the Illinois State Police, said as many as 60 passenger vehicles and about 20 commercial vehicles were involved in crashes in both directions near Divernon. At least two commercial vehicles caught fire and at least 30 people were taken to local hospitals, with ages ranging from two years old to 80.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the crashes were caused by a dust storm, which greatly reduced visibility in the area.

The National Weather Service said a combination of newly plowed fields and gusty northwest winds created a dust storm at the time of the crash.

Video taken by James Lewallen shows a large black smoke cloud and blowing dust on I-55 on Monday.

The highway remains closed and will likely be shut down until Wednesday.