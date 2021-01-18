Driver shot while stopped at light in northeast Harris County

article

Authorities say a man died after he was shot while stopped at a traffic light in northeast Harris County.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Aldine Bender and the Eastex Freeway around 1:17 a.m. Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The sheriff’s office says witnesses reported that a red Mustang was alongside the man’s car. Deputies say both cars were stopped at the light, several shots were fired and then both cars proceeded through the light.

According to deputies, the man crashed into a pillar under the overpass, and the Mustang continued westbound on Aldine Bender.

The man who crashed died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

Advertisement

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS