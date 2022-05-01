Driver, passenger arrested after chase with police in Houston Heights

article

A chase with an SUV in Houston Heights Saturday night ended with a driver and passenger in handcuffs.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING POLICE CHASES

Details were limited, but we're told it started when a Harris County Pct. 1 constable deputy tried to pull over an SUV, but the driver kept on going. A chase ensued lasting about 35 miles on side streets and freeways around the Houston area.

Eventually, officials say the driver came to a stop in the 2000 block of Yale St. and W 20th St. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody, but it's unclear what charges they will be facing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Advertisement

No other information was released, as of this writing, but this story will continue to be updated as it develops.