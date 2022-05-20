Driver dies in fiery crash with dump truck in north Harris Co.

A driver died in a fiery crash with a dump truck in north Harris County on Friday morning, authorities say.

The crash occurred in the 14100 block of Chrisman Road near Aldine Bender.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a pickup truck struck the back of the dump truck, overturned and caught on fire.

One person died at the scene.

Investigators are at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.