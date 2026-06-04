DPS investigating fatal hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in New Caney

The Brief Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in New Caney after an adult male cyclist was found dead in a ditch along Loop 494 on Thursday morning. Investigators believe the victim was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene sometime late Wednesday night. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).



Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in New Caney after an adult male cyclist was found dead in a ditch along Loop 494 on Thursday morning. Investigators believe the victim was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene sometime late Wednesday night.

Cyclist found dead in New Caney after suspected hit-and-run

What we know:

According to DPS, troopers responded at approximately 10:20 a.m. June 4 to the area near the intersection of Loop 494 and the Grand Parkway, where they located a deceased adult male on a bicycle in a ditch on the northbound side of the roadway.

Preliminary findings indicate the victim had left his nearby residence around 9:30 p.m. on June 3. Investigators believe the crash occurred later that evening.

Authorities said evidence at the scene suggests an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Loop 494 struck the cyclist from behind before fleeing.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the victim involved in the crash.

No vehicle description was given by authorities.

What you can do:

DPS continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

Officials said all tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous, and information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing.