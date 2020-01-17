Dozens of Bellaire High students hold rally at HISD headquarters to voice concern over deadly school shooting

Bellaire High School students are on edge since Tuesday's fatal shooting of 19-year-old Cesar Cortes, a popular ROTC student.

The fellow student who shot him is charged with manslaughter.

While students have praised the faculty at Bellaire High School, they have been critical of district administrators who earlier in the week refused to answer any questions about the fatal shooting from parents and media.

During the Friday afternoon rally, students called for transparency from district officials and a seat at the table when improving security is discussed.

The rally was apparently a success based on the district's response.

Friday evening interim superintendent Grenita Lathan issued this statement:

"The loss of Bellaire High School student Cesar Cortes has left the HISD community feeling heartbroken. The Bellaire Police Department continues to investigate his tragic death.

HISD is exploring measures to increase student safety. These include reconvening safety and security council committees on every campus that will review safety protocols and procedures.

Additionally, I will personally meet with students to hear from them and address their concerns.

I want to remind all students, staff, and parents that the most powerful safety measure is you. If you see something, say something.

You may make anonymous reports to the Houston ISD Police Department any time, day or night at: https://www.houstonisd.org/police."

