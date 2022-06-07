Domestic violence murders on the rise in Houston

Domestic violence murders are on the rise here in Houston. After several more victims were killed over the weekend, the number of intimate partner homicides now surpasses last year at this same time.

81 Houstonians were killed in domestic violence homicides last year in 2021. That was a 50% increase from 2020 and that number continues to grow in 2022. In fact, one in four women are killed by an intimate partner and one in seven men, just like 51-year-old Eric Willis.

"He was murdered in his sleep by his wife. He wanted a divorce," explains Kim Willis whose brother was killed by his wife.

"It’s one thing to lose a parent, but to lose them in that way, such a traumatic way, it’s unthinkable," Adds his daughter Jsuaitoya Willis.

26 Houstonians were killed by a spouse or significant other in 2021. This year, that number has grown to 29.

"Our services alone increased 200%," says Dr. Conte Terrell, founder of the non-profit Fresh Spirit Wellness for Women. She is also a domestic abuse survivor and now helps others escape.

"One young lady, because of COVID, the only time the abuser left the house was to go to church, yes to go to church." Dr. Terrell says.

In that small window of time, an army of officers, movers and volunteers went to work.

"We had two hours from top to bottom before he got back home," said Terrell.

"It’s a public health problem. It’s a community problem, and everybody that can, needs to stand up and say we’re here to help, whether it’s your time, your talent, or your treasure," says Lt. Julie Pleasant, who heads the Houston Police Department's Domestic Abuse Response Team which was started in 2019.

As part of the unit, specialized officers, advocates, and even nurses respond to certain domestic violence assaults.

"Continuous family violence. Those are the ones we focus on, because they drive our homicide rates," Pleasant explained.

The department offers extensive help for abuse victims.

"Legal services, emergency shelter, food, transportation, skills training. It’s specific and customized to each and every victim. We have crime victim's rights. We have crime victim's compensation. It’s a different approach for law enforcement," Pleasant said.

Loved ones of Eric Willis say he was so full of life. They had to learn the hard way when a domestic violence murder takes one life it drastically changes many others.

"I’ve dealt with anxiety since then," his daughter says as she wipes tears from her eyes.

"You can’t do it alone. You have to reach out. You have to have a support group," adds Willis’ sister.

Leaving an abusive relationship is the most dangerous time. So you are urged to call a domestic violence expert to first come up with a safety plan. You can reach out to HPD's DART unit anytime at (713) 308-0080. Even if you prefer help from a non-profit or church, the team can connect you with the correct organization.

You can even call that number if you are an abuser and want help, or if both the abuser and victim want help, and plan to keep the family together.

"God is going to call you home when he calls you home, but I just feel like my dad still had time, still had more things to do," Willis’ daughter cries.