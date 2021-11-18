HPD says domestic violence murders towards women up 80% year-over-year

A disturbing video of domestic violence from an ex-NFL player, Zac Stacy, towards his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, is once more highlighting a crisis.

The ex-girlfriend spoke out even though he’s still on the run.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"I’m scared, you know," said Evans. "This was just the last straw, I would say I really truly feel that if it continues that he would kill me."

Survivors tell FOX 26 the video shows the sad reality for many. The Houston Area Women's Center tells us, one in four women and one in 10 men suffer some sort of abuse, but many times it goes unreported.

"We believe that the shame, the guilt, and the isolation doesn’t allow survivors to speak up often," said Chau Nguyen with the Houston Area Women's Center.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

And due to the pandemic, the center says the crisis is only getting worse.

"What we know from HPD is that domestic violence murders among female victims is up 80% year to year and most of those murders have been committed with guns," said Nguyen. "This has been a very violent year."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Nguyen tells us, the center is hitting capacity.

"This should be raising red alarms throughout the entire community," said Nguyen. "They need to know that they are not alone."

Advertisement

For more about the Houston Area Women's Center, click here.