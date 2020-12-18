8-year-old Houston boy shot by his mother during domestic violence dispute

A child is shot inside his own home. According to the Houston Police Department, it was by his own mother.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Dunlap in Southwest Houston on Friday, Dec. 18, just after 11 a.m.

Police say the 8-year-old boy was shot by his mom as his mother and father argued inside their Southwest Houston apartment.

"This is a tragedy. This is a domestic violence tragedy. We had two children, one was shot the other one witnessed it," explains Houston Police Family Violence Lt. Kira Webster.

Houston Police Family Violence Officers say the couple’s argument ended with their 8-year-old son shot. "The father was in the process of moving out when they started having an altercation," says HPD Family Violence Commander Yasar Bashir.

Then Commander Bashir says the mother grabbed a gun. "It’s very tragic that a mom shot her own son. He’s going to be traumatized for a while. We’re going to make sure we provide services to him," Bashir explains. In fact, the officers are encouraging anyone involved in family violence to ask for help.

You can reach the HPD Family Violence Unit at 713-308-1100 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

"Resources are always available. We ask anyone in this situation if it’s an emergency to dial 911. Please don’t keep silent. Talk to a friend. Talk to a counselor. Talk to family," says Lt. Webster.

"The first thing is deescalate. Don’t use aggression with aggression. Use common sense. Separate yourself from the situation and let things cool off and if you need help we are here to provide you with assistance," says Commander Bashir.

Detectives say the mom could face felony Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon charges. Officers plan to submit their evidence to the DA’s office to decide on charges, if any.

The 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.