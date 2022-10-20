Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted

The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell.

He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly.

"I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's killer. "How do you explain to a 7-year-old kid, how do you tell him, hey somebody walked up and shot your dog."

It happened at a home in Kings Manor between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. There was no school that day and there's a park across the street.

Kennedy feels certain someone saw something.

"The dog was shot 10 times with a pellet gun, and you can only imagine the torture he went through," he said.

Kennedy says it was no accident. The dog belonged to his daughter and 7-year-old grandson.

"He doesn't even want to play in the backyard now. He doesn't even want to be home," Kennedy said. "My daughter is worried about these people coming back."

This golden doodle named Stevie and five puppies were also in the backyard. They were not shot. Mitchell was struck with 10 pellets

"So they got to stop, pop load, and shoot again," Kennedy said.

Mitchell's killer had to be in the driveway, Kennedy says.

A shot through Mitchell's eye socket penetrated his brain.

There is $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person that killed Mitchell.

If you have any information call or text Chris Kennedy at 832-643-3300