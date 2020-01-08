DO YOU KNOW THEM? Suspects sought in shooting on Fondren Road

article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects responsible for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



Three black male suspects are accused of shooting a victim inside a business located in the 9900-block of Fondren Road back on October 3, 2019.

The suspects exited a silver sedan before entering the business and shooting the victim multiple times. They then drove away from the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

If you have any Information call 713-222-TIPS or click here. You can remain anonymous.