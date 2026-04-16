NBA legend Robert Horry tackles 'scary' healthcare industry, Previews Rockets-Spurs postseason

The Brief Healthcare Advocacy: Horry is serving as a Chief Impact Officer for SureCo, helping companies navigate a healthcare system he describes as "scary" and confusing for the average worker. NBA Evolution: The 16-year veteran critiques the modern NBA’s lack of defense, noting that excessive foul-baiting and free throws are making the game "boring" to watch. Playoff Predictions: While fans dream of an "I-10 shootout," Horry gives a blunt assessment of the Rockets’ chances of meeting the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.



Robert Horry won seven NBA championships by knowing exactly where to be on the court when the game was on the line.

Now, nearly two decades after his final professional game, the man famously known as "Big Shot Bob" is aiming his clutch instincts at a different target: the American healthcare system.

A New Mission in Healthcare Advocacy

In an exclusive interview with FOX 26 Sports Producer Lenard Davis Jr., Horry opened up about his role as Chief Impact Officer for SureCo, a Texas-based healthcare technology company.

For Horry, the mission is personal, rooted in his own struggles navigating insurance while caring for his late daughter, Ashlyn.

"There’s so much about insurance that we don’t understand," Horry said. "There’s so much about insurance that’s scary. We try to make it less scary for you by customizing it and making it easy."

Empowering Employees Through Choice

Horry’s work with SureCo focuses on Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs), which allow employers to give workers tax-free dollars to choose their own insurance plans rather than a "one-size-fits-all" group policy.

"I'm from Alabama; people from the South are kind of scared of insurance," Horry noted. "I want to talk to those people and say it doesn't have to be scary. It can help you live a better life."

Critiquing the Modern NBA Landscape

While Horry is heavily invested in the boardroom, he remains a staple of the basketball world as a commentator.

Looking at the current 2025-26 NBA landscape, Horry expressed frustration with the high-scoring nature of the modern game, which he attributes to a decline in defensive freedom.

"The only thing I don't like about the NBA now... defense is not allowed to be played," Horry said.

"Everyone looks at 'Oh, they scored 150 points.' Fifty of those points were from the free-throw line. That's boring."

The Verdict on a Texas Postseason Showdown

With the 2026 playoffs looming and the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets both positioned as top-five seeds in the West, talk of an potential "I-10 shootout" in the Western Conference Finals has reached a fever pitch in Texas.

However, Horry offered a reality check for optimistic Houston fans.

"The Western Conference Finals? That's a no-go," Horry said of a potential Rockets-Spurs matchup. While he praised the Rockets' talent, he suggested the road through teams like Oklahoma City and Denver remains too steep for a Houston squad currently lacking a traditional veteran floor general.

"You want to see that I-10 shootout like we had back in the day with Dream (Hakeem Olajuwon) and David Robinson," Horry said. "But I think the Western Conference Finals is going to come down to OKC and San Antonio."