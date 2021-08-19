District Court Judge grants Fort Bend County's application for injunction upholding facial coverings

article

District Court Judge J. Christian Becerra has approved Fort Bend County's application for an injunction upholding the county's order on facial coverings to fight COVID-19, that's according to Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

Last week, county officials announced during a news conference that they had filed a lawsuit challenging Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order, GA-38.

During that same meeting, George also announced the county's COVID-19 threat level was increased to ‘red’ as cases of the Delta variant are being seen across the county and the state.

"We are in the middle of a fight a war and our only weapon against this invisible enemy is vaccinations and masks," Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said during a news conference last week.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott responded to the numerous counties and local officials who announced mask mandates by saying they would be ‘taken to court.’

