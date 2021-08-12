Fort Bend County Judge issues indoor mask mandate for county employees

article

Fort Bend County Judge KP George has reinstituted an indoor mask mandate for all Fort Bend County employees and visitors to county facilities.



The mandate was issued after the county filed a lawsuit challenging Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, GA-38.

Within the lawsuit, the county was seeking a temporary restraining order, which was approved by a district judge late Wednesday night.

Also, Fort Bend County Local Health Authority, Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter issued guidance to the five superintendents of the Fort Bend area schools.

Within the guidance, Dr. Minter recommended that it is necessary that all students over the age of 2 years old, educators and school staff, and all visitors to school campuses and district facilities, wear face coverings while indoors or while in proximity closer than 3 feet where possible. It is also immediately necessary that campuses make every reasonable effort to establish physical distancing of 3-6 feet between all students, staff, parents, and visitors.



The recommendations will be effective at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12.

"To quickly curb the dangerous and rapid spread of the Delta variant, I have taken this action to protect our Fort Bend Family," stated Judge George. " Now that we have cleared the way and removed the hurdles that have prevented our municipalities and school districts from taking the same action to protect their communities and the children, I would expect them to do what is necessary and follow the Health Authorities guidelines."



You can view the full health authority’s guidelines below or by clicking here.

