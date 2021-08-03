District court judge grants bond for 35-year-old capital murder suspect, even though he’s on parole

"I can’t even find the words to say how I feel about the justice system allowing stuff like this to happen," said DeWayne Jones.

His 25-year-old son, Dejuan Jones, was shot to death in March of 2010.

June 28 was the day Jones waited to see for more than a decade, an arrest in his only son’s murder.

"When I heard that, I got a smile on my face, because now at least they’ve got a person in custody and charged for my son’s murder," he said.

But 35-year-old Dallas Jacquet is now a free man thanks to 208th Criminal District Court Judge Greg Glass.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Jacquet has been to prison twice and has several felony convictions.

In 2015, he got seven years for felon in possession of a weapon. After serving a year, Jacquet was released on parole and will remain on parole until May 2022.

That didn’t stop Judge Greg Glass from granting Jacquet a $250,000 bond. He’s now free from jail.

"Which makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Because he’s on parole for felon in possession of a weapon, and capital murder is the only offense that a judge currently has discretion on saying no bond," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

MORE BREAKING BOND COVERAGE

We could find no parole warrant issued for Jacquet in his court file.

"Once they find out probably after they see your story, they’re going to issue a warrant out for his arrest and that’s a no-bond warrant period," Kahan said.

"If this was your family member, judge, would you want this man free?" Jones said. "Think of me and my family, we waited 10 years for some justice."

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP