Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:30 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
7
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:30 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Current Statement
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County

Disney Shanghai temporarily closes as China battles another COVID-19 surge

By Bradford Betz
Published 
Updated 9:03PM
World
FOX Business
Shanghai Disneyland article

SHANGHAI, CHINA - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 - Fireworks display at Disneyland during the 2022 Lunar New Year holiday in Shanghai, China, February 4, 2022. (Photo credit should read Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Shanghai Disney says it will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday in response to another surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping China

The theme park said the closure will remain in effect until further notice and includes the main resort, the shopping complex Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park, a recreational area. 

"We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," the park said in a statement. 

Mandatory COVID Tests at Shanghai Disneyland Amid Snap Lockdown of Park

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland had to take a COVID-19 test before leaving on Sunday, October 31, as the theme park said it was cooperating with an "epidemiological investigation" into a new outbreak. (Credit: Forgive color towel via Storyful)

Guests who have been impacted will be provided a refund or exchange. 

Shanghai Disney’s closing comes as China is facing its biggest outbreak of COVID-19 since the initial outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019. 

RELATED: Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

China’s overall case numbers remain relatively low, but authorities are enforcing a "zero tolerance" strategy that has temporarily shut down major cities to find and isolate every infected person. 

The reemergence of cases, however, has sent jitters across the country, forcing a shutdown of businesses and a dip in Asian stock markets.

Chinese authorities have shut down travel out of and within the hardest-hit province, Jilin, in the northeast. More than 1,800 cases were reported in Jilin on Friday, out of nearly 2,400 nationwide. 

And on Saturday, China’s health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths, both of which were in Jilin, bringing the country’s reported death toll to 4,638. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story on FOX Business