Deputy's patrol car hit by suspected drunk driver while investigating chase scene

Moments after a chase with Harris County Sheriff's deputies ended, officials say a suspected drunk driver crashed into an officer's patrol vehicle.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. when initially deputies noticed a reckless driver near Will Clayton Parkway & U.S. 59 North in Humble.

Investigators reportedly tried pulling over the driver, but he took off and a brief chase ensued. Eventually, deputies, with help from the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office, were able to get the driver to stop on the feeder road over on Eastex Freeway & FM 1314 in Porter.

That chase suspect has not been identified by officials at this time but was arrested and will face at least an Evading charge.

Meanwhile, an HCSO Sergeant got to the scene shortly afterward to check on his officers and assist in the investigation. Despite having his lights activated, officials say a woman in an SUV hit the sergeant's patrol car.

Authorities have not identified the woman, as of this writing, but said she suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital. However, she was confirmed to be DWI and will face charges as a result.

An investigation remains underway for the crash, but we're told the case has been turned over to the Texas DPS because it happened in Montgomery County.