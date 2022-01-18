Deputy Amanda Crowder who allegedly shot herself revered by Harris Co. Sheriff as 'dedicated public servant'

article

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is honoring one of his own deputies who died early on Monday.

"With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder," the sheriff wrote on Twitter.

BACKGROUND: Deputy dead after allegedly shooting herself in head in argument with Houston firefighter boyfriend

"We continue to pray for the family, friends, and teammates impacted by the untimely loss of a dedicated public servant."

Deputy Crowder served the Harris County Sheriff's Office since 2014.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Deputy Crowder's previous assignments included Patrol District 2, Special Investigations Division, and Detention Officer.

Before her time with HCSO, Deputy Crowder also served as a peace officer with METRO Police Department for nearly three years.

"She will be missed, May she Rest In Peace," the sheriff wrote.

Deputy Crowder's death is currently under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

The deputy died after allegedly shooting herself in the head during an argument with her boyfriend, who is a Houston firefighter.

Her boyfriend told police they were arguing in a pickup truck after leaving Kung Fu Saloon, when he heard a gunshot. He said he saw her wound and pulled into Fire Station 6 on Washington Ave. for help.

Crowder was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.