Deputy shot herself in head after argument with Houston firefighter boyfriend, he tells police

A Harris County sheriff's deputy has been taken to the hospital after a gunshot wound to the head, which her boyfriend says was self-inflicted.

Houston police say around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, the couple had an argument after leaving Kung Fu Saloon on Washington Ave. in a pickup truck.

During the argument, the woman ended up shot in the head. The boyfriend, who is a Houston fire fighter, then drove to Fire Station 6 on Washington Ave.

The female deputy was transported by ambulance in critical condition, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Houston police is investigating the incident and has yet to confirm whether the deputy shot herself.

"An off-duty HCSO deputy sustained a possible self-inflected gunshot wound. She’s currently hospitalized in critical condition," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Monday morning. "Please keep her and her family in your prayers."