Deputies investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Harris Co.

article

Authorities are on the scene investigating after a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Harris County.

Details are very limited, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred in the 9900 block of Veterans Memorial.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a preliminary investigation revealed a woman was struck by a motorist who stayed on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest information.