Kitten thrown onto Houston-area freeway finds new home

A kitten that was rescued from a Houston-area freeway after being thrown out by a driver has found a new home, authorities say.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office acted quickly when they received a call that a kitten was thrown out of a vehicle onto the freeway in the North Sam Houston Parkway and Beltway 8 area earlier this week.

Law enforcement said Lieutenant Dimitris Fragkias with Constable Mark Herman’s office was able to locate and rescue the kitten from the main lanes of the freeway.

Deputies found the kitten a new home after the rescue.

"The new loving owners have named her ‘Iris’ in honor of Lieutenant Fragkias," the Constable's Office said in a Facebook post. "They are taking her to the vet today to ensure she is in good health."

