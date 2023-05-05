Deer Park Fire: Tips for staying safe

As the fire continues at the Shell Chemical Plant in Deer Park, and there is currently no shelter in place currently, you may want to take some steps to keep yourself safe.

If a smoke plume is headed towards you:

- Be sure to stay inside, especially if you have respiratory issues

- Make sure all doors and windows are closed and seal windows

- You may want to temporarily shut off your air conditioning until the plume passes over.

FOX 26 is continuing to follow the latest on this breaking news situation. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.