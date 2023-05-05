Deer Park fire: Local school districts monitoring situation

Numerous school districts have reported they are monitoring the situation at the Shell Chemical Plant in Deer Park.

Deer Park ISD said the district received reports of a fire at a facility north of State Highway 225. Emergency officials have not called for a Shelter in Place because the wind is blowing away from the City of Deer Park and our schools. At this point, the incident is not affecting school dismissal, which is taking place according to the regular schedule.

La Porte ISD said they are closely monitoring the plant fire in Deer Park, thought it does not appear to affect La Porte ISD.