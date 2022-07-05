Deadly shooting at Houston gas station may have stemmed from road rage incident: police
A road rage incident may have led to the deadly shooting of a man at a gas station in north Houston, police say.
Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a vehicle they are searching for in connection to the shooting.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man fatally shot in SUV at gas station in north Houston
The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Airline Drive.
Officers responded to the gas station and found a man shot inside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to HPD, investigators believe the man may have been involved in a possible road rage incident with another driver, leading to the shooting at the gas station.
FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a suspect vehicle in the fatal shooting of a man on Airline Drive.
Police are currently looking for a two-tone Chevrolet Tahoe. It is believed to be black on the top half and red on the bottom half. Police say the top half of the rear passenger taillight had a bulb that was not illuminated.
There is no description of a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.