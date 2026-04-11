Man led deputies on chase through Montgomery County before crashing into Bush Airport

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The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a man led them on a chase through the county before ultimately crashing into Bush International Airport. Deputies were attempting to serve warrants on Michael Vandeberghe when he fled on a motorcycle. Vandeberghe led deputies on a chase that ended when he crashed into the international terminal of Bush Airport.



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a man led deputies on a chase through the county before crashing into Houston's Bush Airport on Wednesday.

What we know:

Deputies were conducting a fugitive investigation in the area of FM 1485 and FM 2090 when they saw a man leaving the area on a motorcycle. The man was later identified as 46-year-old Michael Vandeberghe.

Deputies attempted to stop Vandeberghe, but he drove away, leading deputies on a chase that ultimately ended with Vandeberghe crashing his motorcycle into the international terminal of Bush Intercontinental Airport.

What they're saying:

"The crash occurred at a relatively low speed, and damage to airport property was limited to an exterior A/C unit," the sheriff's office said.

Vandeberghe was taken into custody without further incident on charges of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was also served with two previous warrants for theft and child neglect.

Vandeberghe was being held in the Montgomery County Jail.