Man led deputies on chase through Montgomery County before crashing into Bush Airport
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a man led deputies on a chase through the county before crashing into Houston's Bush Airport on Wednesday.
What we know:
Deputies were conducting a fugitive investigation in the area of FM 1485 and FM 2090 when they saw a man leaving the area on a motorcycle. The man was later identified as 46-year-old Michael Vandeberghe.
Deputies attempted to stop Vandeberghe, but he drove away, leading deputies on a chase that ultimately ended with Vandeberghe crashing his motorcycle into the international terminal of Bush Intercontinental Airport.
What they're saying:
"The crash occurred at a relatively low speed, and damage to airport property was limited to an exterior A/C unit," the sheriff's office said.
Vandeberghe was taken into custody without further incident on charges of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was also served with two previous warrants for theft and child neglect.
Vandeberghe was being held in the Montgomery County Jail.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.