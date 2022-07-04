Man fatally shot in SUV at gas station in north Houston

article

A man died after he was shot in his vehicle at a gas station in north Houston on Sunday night, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Airline Drive.

Police say a man, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, was found wounded inside of an SUV.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the man was in his vehicle when he was shot. Authorities say a black SUV was seen leaving the scene, but it’s not known if the shooter was in that vehicle or if the shot came from that vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.