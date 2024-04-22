Deadly Mushrooms

Expand / Collapse search

Published  April 22, 2024 11:34pm CDT
This year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published their investigation report following two deadly incidents coming from the same restaurant in Montana. According to the CDC investigators - the victims ate morel mushrooms that weren't cooked at a sushi restaurant. Dr. Danish Ali breaks down everything we need to know about consuming shrooms.

HOUSTON - This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their investigation report following two fatal incidents originating from the same Montana restaurant, where victims consumed morel mushrooms that were improperly prepared at a sushi establishment. 

Dr. Danish Ali provides expert insights into the risks associated with consuming such mushrooms.

