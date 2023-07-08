A multi-vehicle accident Friday night in Atascocita has claimed at least one driver's life and sent two elderly individuals to the hospital.

MORE STORIES OUT OF ATASCOCITA

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of FM 1960 E in northeast Harris County. That's where deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office said a total of four vehicles were involved.

(Photo courtesy of Houston OnScene)

Investigators believe speed/reckless driving may have been what caused the chain-reaction crash and killed the initial driver.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Two elderly victims were also taken to the hospital via lifeflight in stable condition and expected to be OK.