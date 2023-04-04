A Houston woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Police say Liliana Cervantes, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Nathan Freeman.

MORE: Woman killed in 'gunfight' in SE Houston, police say

Liliana Cervantes (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The deadly stabbing occurred at an apartment in the 16300 block of El Camino Real on March 20.

According to HPD, officers responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. and found Freeman suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

MORE: Two shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Atascocita

According to police, the investigation led them to identify Freeman’s girlfriend, Cervantes, as the suspect in the case.

Cervantes was arrested on Monday.