An alleged intoxicated driver has been charged in connection to a deadly crash on the I-10 Katy Freeway.

According to Houston police, Asya Marshall, 32, has been charged with intoxicated assault.

The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of the Katy Freeway.

Police say two vehicles – a Chevrolet Equinox and a Mercedes A220 – had been involved in a minor crash, and the driver of a Dodge Ram tow truck stopped to help the drivers who were standing outside of their vehicles.

At that time, police say a Jeep Wrangler traveling westbound struck the back of the Dodge pickup truck, then the back of the Mercedes and then the driver of the Equinox.

Police say the 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased on Sunday.

The driver of the Jeep, Marshall, was detained at the scene and determined to be intoxicated, police say.