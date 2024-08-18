Deadly Cy-Fair house fire: 3 people found dead, signs of foul play suspected

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were found dead following a house fire.

According to officials, the fire sparked up around 7 a.m. in the 14600 block of Plain Rivers Drive.

Cy-Fair officials said two women and a man were inside the house.

Photo from the scene where three people were killed in an early morning house fire in Harris County.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said there are signs of foul play and trauma.

The fire is being investigated as an arson fire.

No other details have been released by authorities.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest as we learn more.