A deadlock between the Texas House and Senate continues at the state capital.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the first 30-day special session called by Governor Greg Abbott came to an end with no progress. Abbott immediately called a second special session to focus solely on property taxes.

"The backdrop of this is it's gotten very ugly," said Bob Stein, Political Science Professor at Rice University.

Right now, the Republican-controlled house and the Republican-controlled senate can't seem to agree on a plan for property tax relief for Texans.

"The Senate came up with a plan and the House came up with a plan. The details of which are probably very, very boring to most voters. But they basically mean this; the Senate favored homeowners, the House favored homeowners, but also people who are in businesses, who own property like a grocery store or a supermarket," Stein explained.

During the first special session, the House proposed a property tax relief bill, sent it to the Senate, and then packed up and left. The Senate sent a counter-proposal, but the House stayed silent leaving the special session to close with no resolve.

"It will be difficult for the House and Senate to reconcile. The only thing that will bring them together is not the governor, but public opinion," Stein said.

Abbott made it clear that he wants a bill on his desk, and he won't stop until that happens.

"The governor had been leaning toward the House bill, in fact, he wasn't leaning, he was pushing it. Now he's said send me a bill, and I'll sign it, I don't care what it is," said Stein.

The Senate sent out a statement saying they're prepared for the second special session. The first full day of that second special session will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.