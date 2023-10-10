Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a Dayton house fire, officials say.

The fire was reported around 10:11 p.m. Monday on County Road 607 near FM 1960.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Firefighters battle a house fire in Dayton.

Firefighters arrived at the engulfed wood-frame house and found an injured 81-year-old woman and her injured 61-year-old son, who had pulled her from the fire, officials say.

They both sustained burns in the fire. They were taken to the hospital by Life Flight and were last reported to be in critical condition.

SUGGESTED: Man killed at Bombshells Restaurant & Bar in east Harris County

Dayton, Liberty, Kenefick, Westlake, and Highway 321 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to a neighboring home.

The Liberty County Fire Marshal says a space heater that was knocked over by the family dog is believed to have caused the fire.