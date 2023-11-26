The University of Houston has made a swift and unexpected decision regarding its football program, as Vice President of Athletics Chris Pezman declared today the immediate termination of Head Football Coach Dana Holgorsen.

RELATED:Jimbo Fisher fired as Texas A&M head coach, still owed $76 million

Holgorsen, who led the Cougars for five seasons, is credited with advancing the football program and facilitating the transition to the prestigious Big 12 Conference. However, Pezman said "Ultimately, the results on the field fell below our standards of excellence".

Assistant Coach Corby Meekins will step in as the Interim Head Coach during the coaching transition. The university is wasting no time in its pursuit of a new leader, according to Pezman.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV

"The University of Houston is committed to a championship-caliber football program and ensuring the success of our student-athletes," said Pezman. "Our search for a new leader begins immediately and I am confident with the incredible fan support, tradition, access to prospective student-athletes and the pending opening of the Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center, we will attract a very strong pool of candidates."

Assistant Coach Corby Meekins will step in as the Interim Head Coach during the coaching transition. The university is wasting no time in its pursuit of a new leader.

AP News officials said, "the Cougars ended the year with three consecutive losses, capped by a 27-13 defeat at UCF on Saturday. Houston was 4-8 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play in its inaugural season in the newly configured conference".