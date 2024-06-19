Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island
10
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:11 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Tornado Watch
from WED 7:25 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
Tornado Watch
from WED 7:30 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Calhoun County
Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:42 PM CDT until WED 9:45 PM CDT, Calhoun County

Cypress taekwondo instructors save woman from attempted sexual assault: HCSO

By
Published  June 19, 2024 8:08pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Instructors with a taekwondo dojo in Harris County managed to stop a man believed to be sexually assaulting a woman on Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported deputies were called to the Yong-In Tae Kwon Do dojo in the 6800 block of Fry Road for a disturbance and found a man being pinned to the ground when they arrived.

SUGGESTED: Houston Zoo parking lot shooting: Mom shot in the head by security guard demanding charges be filed

While investigating, they learned instructors at the doko heard yelling and went next door where they saw a man attempting to sexually assault a woman.

Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

According to Gonzalez, the men pulled the attacker off, and when he turned to attack the martial arts instructors they used their training to stop the man and pin him down.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The deputies were able to get attempted sexual assault charges and unlawful detention charges on behalf of the woman, and an assault charge on behalf of the instructors.

"Thank you to the Yong-In dojo for your quick action in protecting others," Sheriff Gonzalez said.